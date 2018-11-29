Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Ashland Global by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $164,375.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $254,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 498 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $40,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,052 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

ASH stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

