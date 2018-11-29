Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Position Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,028 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $77,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $198,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,353 shares of company stock worth $1,418,052. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-position-trimmed-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.