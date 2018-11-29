Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Aspen Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean purchased 4,909 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,350.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,296 shares of company stock valued at $77,411 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/aspen-group-inc-aspu-position-increased-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.