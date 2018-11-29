Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,510,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $750,274. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after purchasing an additional 362,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 37,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 537,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

