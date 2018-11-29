At Home Group (HOME) Stock Price Up 5.2%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 866,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 821,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,076,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $93,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,632,627 shares of company stock valued at $153,469,326. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 419,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

