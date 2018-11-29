Atento (ATTO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barrington Research set a $12.00 price target on Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Atento has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atento by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Atento by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 58,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.