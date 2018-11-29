Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,460 Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,241,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biogen by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,595,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

Shares of BIIB opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

