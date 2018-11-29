Atkore International Group (ATKR) Shares Up 17.7% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.06. 891,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 525,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $2,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,791.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 637.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $836.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

