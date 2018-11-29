Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 5,196 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $779,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,303 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

