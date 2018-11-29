Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Gap Down to $97.63

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.55, but opened at $97.63. Atmos Energy shares last traded at $93.45, with a volume of 5174966 shares.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,978,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,565,000 after acquiring an additional 661,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 536,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,918,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 211,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,343,000 after acquiring an additional 209,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Gap Down to $97.63” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/atmos-energy-ato-shares-gap-down-to-97-63.html.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.