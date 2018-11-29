Attunity (ATTU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 849,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 203,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

ATTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Attunity in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Attunity Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Attunity during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Attunity during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Attunity during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Attunity during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Attunity during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

