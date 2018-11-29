Augusta Industries (AAO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Augusta Industries Inc (CVE:AAO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 325000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

About Augusta Industries (CVE:AAO)

Augusta Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies systems using fiber optic sensors, related monitoring instruments, and software. The company develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling, and process pressure and temperature.

