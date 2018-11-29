Aurora DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Aurora DAO has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Aurora DAO token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $9,685.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.02238397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00124784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00194136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.08693011 BTC.

Aurora DAO Profile

Aurora DAO’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,217,511 tokens. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao. Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

