Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €55.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.11 ($78.03).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €43.82 ($50.95) on Monday. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 52 week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.