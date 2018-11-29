Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.75 and last traded at $80.77. Approximately 78,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,040,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.16 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Autohome’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

