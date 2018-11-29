Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $148.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $107.61 and a one year high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.19.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total value of $482,850.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total value of $337,893.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,767 shares of company stock worth $26,396,593. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

