Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) CFO Steven E. Voskuil Purchases 2,000 Shares

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) CFO Steven E. Voskuil purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.74 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $360,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $294,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $213,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $66,612,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $66,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNS. Raymond James raised Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

