Aviva PLC Has $23.82 Million Holdings in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 1,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 440,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIGNA news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $221.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

