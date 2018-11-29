Aviva PLC Has $26.63 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SBA Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 203,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $189.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.58.

SBAC opened at $168.36 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $2,155,514.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $25,430,958.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,017 shares of company stock worth $90,372,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/aviva-plc-has-26-63-million-position-in-sba-communications-co-sbac.html.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.