Avnet (AVT) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Avnet worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avnet by 42.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 885,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,897,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,265,000 after buying an additional 254,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,104,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Avnet by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after buying an additional 408,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avnet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Avnet announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/avnet-avt-stake-lessened-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.