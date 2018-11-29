Avocet Mining (AVM) Trading Up 22.3%

Avocet Mining plc (LON:AVM) shares were up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 160,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 38,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).
About Avocet Mining (LON:AVM)
Avocet Mining plc operates as a gold mining and exploration company in West Africa. It operates through UK, Burkina Faso, and Guinea segments. The company primarily holds a 90 per cent interest in the Inata gold mine located in the Bélahouro district of northern Burkina Faso; and five exploration permits cover approximately 1,660 km2 surrounding the Inata gold mine in the broader Bélahouro region.
