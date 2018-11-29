Axa Invests $6.97 Million in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Axa bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000. Axa owned 0.25% of Korn/Ferry International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,338,000 after buying an additional 751,080 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3,284.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 360,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 363.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at $8,840,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at $7,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

