Axa Purchases 37,108 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Axa grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.30% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,530,000 after purchasing an additional 659,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 889,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 386,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 277,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Axa Purchases 37,108 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/axa-purchases-37108-shares-of-halozyme-therapeutics-inc-halo.html.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.