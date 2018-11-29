Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.45% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $309,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,701.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,538,316.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,697 shares of company stock worth $8,302,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-shares-bought-by-diamond-hill-capital-management-inc.html.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.