Azul SA (AZUL) Receives $31.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Azul by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 242.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 54.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Azul has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

