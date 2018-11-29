B. Riley Lowers DHX Media (DHXM) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHXM. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of DHX Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC cut shares of DHX Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DHX Media stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. DHX Media has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DHX Media by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHX Media by 55.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

