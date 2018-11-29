B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kirkland’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kirkland’s’ FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,790 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

