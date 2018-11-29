Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 101,249 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,249 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

