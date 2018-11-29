Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 19,805,081 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,026,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,805,081 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $535,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Meristem LLP lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 15,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

