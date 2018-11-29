Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $4.23 Billion Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,477,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,758,328 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 4.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.33% of Baidu worth $4,225,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 24,375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 399,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $188.44 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $175.32 and a one year high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

