Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $667.97 Million Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.23% of NetEase worth $667,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in NetEase by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,244,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NetEase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,375,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,593,000 after buying an additional 172,169 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 858,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,967,000 after buying an additional 102,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Shares of NTES opened at $233.60 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/baillie-gifford-co-has-667-97-million-position-in-netease-inc-ntes.html.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.