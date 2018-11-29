Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $35.35 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $35,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

