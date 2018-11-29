Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 99,121 Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Watsco by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Watsco by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $153.38 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

