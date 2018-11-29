Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Position Cut by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes A GE comprises 2.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.85% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $118,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,705,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

BHGE stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/baker-hughes-a-ge-co-bhge-position-cut-by-kiltearn-partners-llp.html.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.