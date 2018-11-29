Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $138,797,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 86.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 139.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 764,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,811.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 407,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,264,000 after buying an additional 386,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

