Banco Santander S.A. Invests $3.77 Million in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 440.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NYSE DFS opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

