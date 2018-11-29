Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,905,600 Shares of Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 72.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,905,600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,517,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 856,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 15,201.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 551,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter worth $3,891,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 310,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 266,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Americas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

