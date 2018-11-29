Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Immune Design Corp (IMDZ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Immune Design were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Immune Design by 59.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immune Design during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immune Design during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Immune Design by 132.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immune Design by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 204,171 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Immune Design and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ IMDZ opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.54. Immune Design Corp has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 2,409.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immune Design Corp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

