Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) received a $105.00 price objective from investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIF. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NYSE:TIF traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,628. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.13 per share, for a total transaction of $620,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,621,105,000 after purchasing an additional 239,164 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

