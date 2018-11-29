Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hess (HES)

Hess (NYSE:HES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Hess has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

