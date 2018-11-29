Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of Bank of Hawaii worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 275,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,591,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 331,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 84.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.69 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-shares-sold-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.