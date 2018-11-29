Bank of Hawaii Has $6.65 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $187.85 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morningstar set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Hawaii Has $6.65 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/bank-of-hawaii-has-6-65-million-stake-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.