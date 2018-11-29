Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Travelport Worldwide worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $3,289,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $5,500,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $8,730,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVPT opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.42. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVPT. Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,004 shares in the company, valued at $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

