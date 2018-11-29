Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 73,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Antero Resources by 72.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Antero Resources by 125.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,169,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Antero Resources by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

