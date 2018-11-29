Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.44 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

