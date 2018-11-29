Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.92.

Shares of BNS opened at C$72.13 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$69.01 and a 1-year high of C$83.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.44999938960535 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, Director Aaron William Regent acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$74.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,071.00. Also, Director Brian J. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$75.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,122 shares of company stock worth $991,770.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

