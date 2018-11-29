Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.82% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 201,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

