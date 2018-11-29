Barclays Analysts Give Vapiano (VAO) a €7.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Vapiano (ETR:VAO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VAO. equinet set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($15.93) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapiano has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.04 ($15.16).

Shares of VAO stock opened at €7.11 ($8.27) on Wednesday. Vapiano has a 12-month low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 12-month high of €25.00 ($29.07).

Vapiano Company Profile

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

