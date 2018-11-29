Barclays Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €206.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €206.00 ($239.53) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BNP Paribas set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €192.40 ($223.72).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €149.02 ($173.28) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12-month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

