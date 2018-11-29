Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Barings BDC’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $10.69 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barings BDC an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 367,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,008. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 224.44, a quick ratio of 224.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

